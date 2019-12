LUBBOCK, Texas — Ten games into their season, the Lady Raiders are still undefeated. Texas Tech beat Louisiana Monroe 83-38 Sunday to improve to 10-0 on the season.

Brittany Brewer led the way for Texas Tech, recording an astonishing 16 blocks to go along with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Lady Raiders were dominant the whole way, building a 42-17 lead by halftime.

Texas Tech has one more game before Big 12 play starts, as UTSA comes to Lubbock next Sunday.