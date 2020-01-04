Lady Raiders suffer first loss, falling to Iowa State in Big 12 opener

LUBBOCK, Texas — After mowing through a cushy non-conference schedule, the Lady Raiders were reminded how tough the Big 12 is, falling 96-66 to Iowa State Friday night.

The Cyclones shot the ball remarkably well all night, nailing their first eight 3-pointers of the game and finishing the night 16-28.

After Iowa State’s hot shooting put the Cyclones up 17 points in the first quarter, Texas Tech was able to get back into it. The Lady Raiders tightened up their defense, taking away the open looks that Iowa State was knocking down earlier. The Cyclones did not make a 3 in the second quarter.

Offensively, the Lady Raiders made a point to get the ball to get the ball inside to Brittany Brewer. Brewer dominated in the post, scoring 12 points in the second quarter and the Lady Raiders tied the game before halftime.

However, Texas Tech could not sustain its momentum as the third quarter was more like the first. The Cyclones regained control of the game, pushing the ball in transition for open looks and rediscovering their 3-point strokes. By the end of the third quarter, Iowa State was up by 29 points.

Part of Texas Tech’s disastrous third quarter was Lexi Gordon’s disappearance. Gordon was a force in the first half, scoring 15 points and dishing six assists, appearing to be on her way to a second straight monster performance. But in the second half, Iowa State really limited Gordon’s impact. The Cyclones ran Gordon off the 3-point line, forcing her to take tough driving shots going to her left.

Iowa State shot the ball well and capitalized on every Lady Raider mistake, taking full control of the game in the second half.

Perhaps this loss is a necessary wake-up call for the Lady Raiders. It’s easy to get complacent when every game is a blowout, and there are no more cake walks on Texas Tech’s schedule.

Big 12 play is a different beast, and the Iowa State rudely reminded Texas Tech of that Friday.