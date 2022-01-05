Lady Raiders take down No. 9 Texas 74-61 in Austin

Texas Tech coach Krista Gerlich yells out to her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders notched their biggest win of the season Wednesday, taking down No. 9 Texas 74-61 in Austin.

The triumph meant the Lady Raiders notched a win over a ranked Longhorn team in each of Krista Gerlich’s two seasons as head coach.

They took their first lead of the game 100 seconds after tip on a Bre’Amber Scott three-pointer and did not relinquish it. The Longhorns made runs, cutting the lead to as few as two points, but Texas Tech always had an answer.

The Lady Raiders shot the ball much more efficiently than their counterparts. Texas Tech made 48.6 percent of its field goals while Texas made just 28.2 percent.

The accurate shooting offset a Longhorn edge in the turnover battle. The Lady Raiders coughed the ball up 26 times, compared to 15 from Texas.

Texas also pulled down 21 offensive rebounds. In total, the Longhorns attempted 34 more field goals than Texas Tech, but the Lady Raiders made 22 more free throws.

Scott had a strong first half, making all four of her field goals and scoring 10 points. She drained a jumpshot before halftime to give the team a 34-30 lead going into the break.

After the teams came out of the locker rooms, Gerlich got into an argument with Texas coach Vic Schaefer. Both were assessed technical fouls.

The Lady Raiders channeled their coach’s energy into a strong third quarter, outscoring Texas 21-12. The Lady Raiders held Texas scoreless in the final three minutes of the quarter and the first three-and-a-half in the fourth, embarking on an 11-0 run to extend its lead to 16 points.

Vivian Gray scored a game-high 23 points, which included 12 made free throws.

Texas Tech got strong performances on the glass from Taylah Thomas and Khadija Faye. Thomas posted a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double and Faye added 11 rebounds off the bench.

Texas Tech improved to 8-5 overall and 1-1 with the win. They are next in action Saturday against Oklahoma State in Lubbock.