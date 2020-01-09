Lady Raiders take down TCU in Fort Worth, 80-76

FORT WORTH, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders took down the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, 80-76.

The Lady Raiders are now 1-1 in Big 12 play with the win and 12-1 overall on the season.

Junior guard Jo’nah Johnson led Texas Tech in scoring with 20 points. She also chipped in with three rebounds and six assists.

Four other Lady Raiders scored in double digits including Lexi Gordon with 15, Sydney Goodson with 15, Chrislyn Carr with 13, and Alexis Tucker with 12.

The Lady Raiders look next to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, January 15 in Austin at 7:00 p.m.