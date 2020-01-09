Breaking News
Little girl killed Tuesday, Lubbock man charged with capital murder

Lady Raiders take down TCU in Fort Worth, 80-76

Red Raider Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders took down the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, 80-76.

The Lady Raiders are now 1-1 in Big 12 play with the win and 12-1 overall on the season.

Junior guard Jo’nah Johnson led Texas Tech in scoring with 20 points. She also chipped in with three rebounds and six assists.

Four other Lady Raiders scored in double digits including Lexi Gordon with 15, Sydney Goodson with 15, Chrislyn Carr with 13, and Alexis Tucker with 12.

The Lady Raiders look next to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, January 15 in Austin at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar