Lady Raiders take down UNLV 68-61 in Canyon

CANYON, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders went up to Canyon for their game against UNLV Sunday and will return to Lubbock with a victory.

Led by 23 points from Vivian Gray, the Lady Raiders beat the Rebels 68-61, improving to 7-2 on the season.

Texas Tech led 37-27 at halftime, but UNLV closed out the third period on a 8-0 run to set up a close finish.

UNLV’s Kiara Jackson made a jump shot to cut Texas Tech’s lead to two points with 42 seconds remaining in the game, but Gray responded with a jumper of her own to extend the lead to four. After a Lady Raider stop on the ensuing possession, the game was all but over.

While the Rebels kept it close throughout, the victory was wire-to-wire for Texas Tech. Gray made a 3-pointer on the game’s first possession and the Lady Raiders never relinquished the lead.

The game was a homecoming for Krista Gerlich, who coached at West Texas A&M from 2006-2013. Her daughter Bryn, a guard on the Lady Raider team, spent some of her childhood in Canyon. Senior Lexy Hightower played for WTAMU before transferring to Texas Tech.

Up next, the Lady Raiders have back-to-back duels against SEC schools when they play Ole Miss and LSU at the West Palm Invitational on December 20 and 21.