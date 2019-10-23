Lady Raiders take part in Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tipoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Texas Tech women’s head coach Marlene Stollings was joined by Brittany Brewer and Chrislyn Carr at Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday.

Stollings made her mark in year one in Lubbock, with a seven win improvement, the second most in Power 5 women’s basketball.

Something her colleagues noticed in Stollings’ first year at the helm.

“Probably the most impressive thing or the best quality is that she took what she had and ran with it,” said Texas women’s head coach Karen Aston. “She didn’t seem to worried about the lack of whatever. She did the best that she could with what she was given.”

Stollings only returns three players from last year’s team but have several new faces that figure to make an impact the second they step on the floor including UConn transfer Lexi Gordon.

Texas Tech was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll. Last season, the Lady Raiders were the nine-seed in the Big 12 tournament.

They’ll try to improve on that number when they return to the Big 12 tournament in March. The conference tournament is returning to Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City for the first time since 2012.

The Lady Raiders open the season against Sam Houston State at 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 at United Supermarkets Arena.