Lady Raiders throttle Incarnate Word 100-47

LUBBOCK, Texas — The first half of Texas Tech’s Tuesday doubleheader with Incarnate Word went smoothly, as Krista Gerlich’s Lady Raiders played smothering defense and efficient offense in a 100-47 win.

Lexi Gordon and Vivian Gray each had big scoring nights, combining for 55 points. Gray had a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds and Gordon added eight rebounds, six assists and five 3-pointers to go along with 28 points.

The Cardinals struggled to dent the Lady Raider defense, shooting just 25.4 percent from the field. On 2-pointers, they shot 9-36. Incarnate Word scored in single digits in the first, second and third quarters.

On offense, Texas Tech put on a clinic. They were deadly from all over the floor, shooting 61.9 percent overall and making nine of 20 3-pointers.

The Lady Raiders improved to 6-2 with the win. The game concludes the non-conference portion of their schedule, in which they went 5-1.