Lady Raiders tie school record for three-pointers in win over FAMU

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Texas Tech Women’s Basketball team used a 36 point second quarter to race past the Florida A&M Rattlerettes 98-60. The Lady Raiders shot a blistering 56 percent from beyond the arc as they tied a school record for made three-pointers, with 14.

Brittany Brewer recorded the 19th double-double of her career, and Sydney Goodson set a career high 21 points in the win as well.

The 98 points, combined with a 99 point output against Sam Houston State, is the first time the Lady Raiders have scored 90-plus points in two straight games since 2016.

Marlene Stollings and company will next be in action on November 22 when they host Northwestern State at 7:00 pm.

