LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Tech Lady Raiders will be playing the #10 Texas Longhorns January 3, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at the United Spirit Arena.

The Lady Raiders have been crushing it, holding a record of 12-2 currently and coming off a win against the Houston Cougars 79-71, where guard Jada Wynn put up an impressive 23 points.

The game can be watched on Big12sports.com, and plus.espn.com.