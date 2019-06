The Texas Tech Women’s Basketball team will host Ole Miss on Wednesday, December 4 in the 2019 edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

This match up will be part of 10 games between the two conferences, with five being hosted by Big 12 schools and five hosted by SEC teams.

This is the third season of the challenge in its current 10- team format. The past two seasons, the challenge ended in a 5-5 tie.