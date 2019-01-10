Lady Raiders Top Kansas 69-66 for first Big 12 Win

Lady Raider Basketball picked up its first Big 12 win of the season with a 69-66 victory over Kansas on Wednesday.

With the win, the Lady Raiders move to 10-4 on the season, 1-2 in Big 12 play. The win marked the first Big 12 win at home since Feb. 27, 2017, when the Lady Raiders defeated TCU, 79-64.

Texas Tech opened the game with a 19-10 first quarter, holding Kansas 0-for-4 from the three-point line. The Jayhawks responded with a 10-2 run to pull within two just before the half.

The Lady Raiders extended their lead to eight with just 30 seconds to play. Kansas tried to battle back, hitting three field goals while forcing Tech to make free throws.



TOP PERFORMERS

Texas Tech: The Lady Raiders had a pair of players reach double figures in scoring, led by Zuri Sanders who posted her fifth double-double of the season and eighth of her career with a career high 21 points and 16 rebounds. Freshman Chrislyn Carr scored 19 points for her 10th straight double-digit game and 13th of the season.



Kansas: Two Jayhawks scored in double figures, led by Jessica Washington who scored 22 points. Kylee Kopatich followed with 13 points.



QUICK HITS

This was the 32nd meeting between Texas Tech and Kansas. The Lady Raiders move to 21-11 all-time against the Jayhawks.

Marks the fastest to 10 wins in first season as head coach since the 1982-83 season when Hall of Fame Head Coach Marsha Sharp started her 10-3.

started her 10-3. Marks the first Big 12 home win since Feb. 27, 2017 when the Lady Raiders defeated TCU, 79-64, in the final game of the regular season.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders return to action this weekend as they travel to Oklahoma State on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)