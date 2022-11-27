LAS VEGAS – Powered by a career-high 27 points from Bailey Maupin and a career-high 21 points from Jasmine Shavers, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders downed Mercer 78-66 in a spirited affair Saturday night at the Mirage Hotel.

In just her sixth game at Texas Tech (5-1), Maupin set a school record for most makes in a game without a miss (13). The true freshman was simply outstanding, scoring 16 of her 27 in the second half. Maupin scored her 27 on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.

The difference in the game was a late 17-6 run that increased a slim one-point lead (61-60) to 12 points (78-66).

In the end, Texas Tech’s five starters combined for 70 of 78 points and shot a combined 33-of-34 from the line.

Other strong performances include Bre’Amber Scott finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds and Bryn Gerlich adding seven points and a pair of free throws. Scott was a perfect 10-of-10 from the line, while Gerlich was 2-for-2.

Mercer’s (2-3) Erin Houpt chipped in a game-high 28 points while Enjul Gonzalez added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

After spending the last week on the road, the Lady Raiders finally return to United Supermarkets Arena on Thursday (Dec. 1) when the Alabama State Hornets visit Lubbock. Tip-off from the arena is set for 7 p.m.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Press Release)