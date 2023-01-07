FORT WORTH – The Lady Raiders used a 12-3 run to end the game in a 78-70 win over TCU Saturday at Schollmaier Arena.

Over the final, nearly three minutes of action, Texas Tech (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) used clutch 8-of-10 shooting and two strong defensive plays to close out the road win.

Guard Bre’Ambers Scott celebrated her 24th birthday with a team-high 20 points while Bryn Gerlich added 16. Bailey Maupin also finished in double figures, as the freshman finished with 14 off the bench.

The Lady Raiders return home to host Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

