LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech women’s basketball’s attempt to sweep No. 16 Texas came up short Saturday. The Lady Raiders fell to the Longhorns 61-56.

Texas Tech beat the Longhorns 74-61 when the teams clashed in Austin. Vivian Gray and Bre’Amber Scott combined to shoot 27 free throws in that game and both cracked 20 points.

In that first meeting, Lady Raider coach Krista Gerlich and Longhorn coach Vic Schaefer got into a kerfuffle after halftime. After the game, Gerlich referred to the incident as “sour grapes” on Schaefer’s part.

The Lady Raiders started strong offensively, scoring 22 points in the first quarter and ending the period with a four-point lead.

Texas’ defense settled in after that, holding the Lady Raiders to 16 combined points over the next two quarters.

The game stayed tight through the fourth quarter. Texas led 44-43 when Longhorn guards Joanne Allen-Taylor and Aliyah Matharu made back-to-back 3-pointers.

Vivian Gray made a jump shot with 51 seconds remaining to cut UT’s lead to two, but after a Texas free throw, Lexi Hightower’s game-tying 3-point attempt was blocked by Allen-Taylor.

Gray was Texas Tech’s leading scorer with 20 points. Bryn Gerlich added 11 points and Taylah Thomas had 10 rebounds.

The Lady Raiders dropped to 9-13 overall and 2-9 in Big 12 play with the loss. Saturday, Texas Tech goes to Stillwater to play Oklahoma State.