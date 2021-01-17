LUBBOCK, Texas — Krista Gerlich earned a huge win Sunday when the Texas Tech Lady Raiders upset No. 21 Texas 74-66.

With the win, the Lady Raiders are 7-6 overall and 2-5 in Big 12 play.

Texas Tech was down by six points in the second quarter, but held the Longhorns to four points in the quarter’s final 6:30, taking the lead.

The Lady Raiders did not relinquish the lead, although the Longhorns made them sweat. Five straight Charli Collier points in the fourth quarter cut the Lady Raider lead to four points, but Naje Murray and Alexis Tucker scored on the next two possessions.

Vivian Gray iced the game with an and-one with 52 seconds left, giving the Lady Raiders a 69-62 lead.

Gray led the Lady Raiders in points with 24 and had a double-double with 12 rebounds.

The team made just two 3-pointers all game, but made up for the poor outside shooting with solid defense. Texas shot just 32.8 percent from the field.

Next, the Lady Raiders will play Kansas in Lawrence. That game tips off at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.