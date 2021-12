Texas Tech forward Taylah Thomas (24) during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

LUBBOCK, Texas – EverythingLubbock.com confirmed Monday that the Lady Raider basketball game with Incarnate Word will be canceled. The game had been scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in Lubbock.

The reason: the Lady Raiders were dealing with COVID, according to a Texas Tech official.

The Lady Raiders are 7 – 4 on the season, having not yet played a conference game. Oklahoma is first conference opponent on January 2.