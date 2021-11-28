Lady Raiders win 2 of 3 at Van Chancellor Classic

KATY, Texas — The Texas Tech women’s basketball team won two of their three games at the Van Chancellor Classic.

The Lady Raiders beat Ball State 71-67 Friday and New Mexico 82-75 Sunday, but lost to Old Dominion 59-45 on Saturday.

In the victory over Ball State, Arkansas transfer Taylah Thomas led the team with 18 points and 17 rebounds. The game was tied 60-60 with two minutes remaining but Lexy Hightower scored seven points the rest of the way to close out Ball State.

The Lady Raiders struggled to get offense going in the loss to Old Dominion. Hightower led the team with 13 points but Texas Tech turned the ball over 17 times.

Texas Tech regained its offense Sunday, scoring 49 points in the first half against New Mexico. Hightower led the way again with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Sunday’s triumph gave the team a 6-1 record on the season. It will next return to Lubbock for a game against Georgia Thursday.