LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech used a 27-point first quarter to top Incarnate Word, 66-48, Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Lady Raiders have now won six straight games for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

“Obviously, we are very excited to be 7-1,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “I thought we came out of the gate really well. That is probably the best offensive output we’ve had in the first quarter this season.”

Freshman Bailey Maupin once again scored in double figures. She finished with eleven points to go along with eight rebounds.

Senior Bryn Gerlich scored ten points to reach the 500-point mark for her career.

For the second straight game, the Lady Raiders forced 22 turnovers, turning those into 27 points.

