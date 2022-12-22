LUBBOCK, Texas – A strong defensive effort helped the Texas Tech Lady Raiders to a 59-38 win over UC Riverside Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The 38 points were the fewest allowed by the Lady Raiders since the 2019-20 season when Texas Tech beat Louisiana-Monroe 83-38.

Texas Tech forced 19 UC Riverside turnovers but also turned it over 22 times in the win.

“I thought that we executed our press well at times,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “I thought that late in the game especially the fourth quarter we finally saw some execution of the offense. We put a few back-to-back quality possessions together, but the turnovers, and we had entirely too many, are a lack of focus.”

Freshman Bailey Maupin led the way with eleven points, while Jazmaine Lewis added ten points on 4-of-4 shooting.

With the win, Tech moves to 11-1 on the year, the best overall record in the Big 12.

The Lady Raiders (11-1) host Mississippi Valley State at 2 p.m. Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)