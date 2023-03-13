LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lady Raiders will open the Postseason WNIT at home.

Texas Tech faces UTEP in the first round at 6 p.m. Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena, according to womensnit.com.

The Miners (20-11) are led by head coach Kevin Baker, who is in his sixth season with the program.

Baker was an assistant for Krista Gerlich at West Texas A&M from 2007-12.

The Lady Raiders received an at-large bid on Sunday. It’s the program’s first postseason appearance since hosting the open round of the NCAA tournament in 2013.