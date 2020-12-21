Lady Raiders top Southern, 79-60

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders head into the holiday break with a two-game winning streak with Monday’s 79-60 victory on Southern at United Supermarkets Arena.



The Lady Raiders (5-2, 1-1 Big 12) led wire to wire, using a 13-0 run in the first half to create a double-digit lead the team wouldn’t relinquish.



Lexi Gordon posted her first double-double of the season in a 25-point, 10-rebound outing that also included two assists and two steals. Vivian Gray had 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the win.



The Lady Raiders had 21 assists on the team’s 25 field goals. Bryn Gerlich finished with a team-high seven assists.

Texas Tech returns to United Supermarkets Arena on Dec. 29 to host Incarnate Word.