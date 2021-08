Los Angeles Lakers’ Mac McClung, left, and Sacramento Kings; Davion Mitchell go for the ball during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers signed former Texas Tech guard Mac McClung, they announced on Twitter Tuesday.

The Lakers did not release terms of the deal.

McClung joined the Lakers’ Summer League team and played three games before signing the deal. He scored 10 points and made a clutch jumpshot in a Lakers win Sunday.

Mac McClung hitting a clutch shot where have I seen this before? pic.twitter.com/Us0Tr3WtEu — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 9, 2021

McClung played one season for the Red Raiders after transferring in from Georgetown. He averaged a team-high 15.5 points per game.