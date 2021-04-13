‘Last Chance U’ star KJ Allen commits to Texas Tech

Allen had been committed to USC

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech landed its first recruit of the Mark Adams era Tuesday, as forward KJ Allen announced his pledge to TTU on Instagram.

Allen starred on the most recent season of the Netflix show ‘Last Chance U,’ which focused on the East Los Angeles College (ELAC) basketball team.

KJ Allen (@Kjallen32) is no longer committed to USC, he is now committed to Texas Tech @RedRaiderSports pic.twitter.com/UkAoN8WH0W — Last Chance U (@LastChanceUAlum) April 14, 2021

Allen is a 6-foot-6-inch power forward who averaged 18.5 points and 9.3 rebounds at ELAC, according to the team’s official website.

Before flipping to Texas Tech, Allen had been committed to play at USC.

Allen joins Kevin McCullar, Avery Benson, Marcus Santos-Silva, Chibuzo Agbo and Clarence Nadolny as the players currently committed to play for the Red Raiders next season.

The TTU football team has had success in the past with a Last Chance U star. Former Tech linebacker Dakota Allen was featured on season 2 of the show.