Red Raider Nation

Late TCU Run Dooms Lady Raiders

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 11:21 PM CST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 11:21 PM CST

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Tech Lady Raider Basketball squad dropped a heartbreaker to TCU, 78-70, on the road on Wednesday night.

The Lady Raiders move to 10-6 on the season, 1-4 in Big 12 play. TCU earned its second Big 12 win of the season.

Both teams battled back and forth through the first quarter, but the Lady Raiders took an 18-14 lead after 10 minutes of action. Went on a 9-3 run late in the second quarter to build a seven-point lead. The Horned Frogs tried to chip away, but sophomore Sydney Goodson hit a layup at the buzzer to push the Lady Raiders to a five-point lead heading into the half.

TCU opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run, cutting the Lady Raiders 10-point lead down to one with 5:19 left in the period. Texas Tech took advantage of an 8-0 run to extend their lead to seven heading into the final quarter.

However, TCU wouldn’t let off the gas as the Horned Frogs outscored the Lady Raiders, 31- 16, in the final quarter to take over the lead and clinch the 78-70 win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Texas Tech: The Lady Raiders had two players reach double figures in scoring, including Brittany Brewer’s team-leading 27 points and 11 rebounds. Chrislyn Carr followed with 19 points of her own and a career tying seven assists. Sydney Goodson also posted a career high eight assists in the contest.

TCU: Four TCU players reached double figures, led by Kianna Ray who had 24 against Tech. Amy Okonkwo followed with 16 points of her own.

QUICK HITS

·       The Lady Raiders move to 10-6 on the season, 1-4 in Big 12 play.

·       This was the 53rd meeting between Texas Tech and TCU. The Lady Raiders move to 42-11 all-time against the Horned Frogs.

·       The Lady Raiders outrebounded the Horned Frogs 45-38.

·       Junior forward Brittany Brewer led the team with 27 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season and 12th of her career.

·       Freshman point guard Chrislyn Carr scored 19 points and tied a career high seven assists in the contest. She has scored 19+ points in 12 straight games.

·       Sophomore guard Sydney Goodson recorded a career high eight assists in the game.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders return to United Supermarkets Arena to host Kansas State on Saturday at 3 p.m. The game is set to air on FOX Sports Southwest. Next Wednesday, The Lady Raiders travel to Morgantown, W.V. to face West Virginia. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. (CT).

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected