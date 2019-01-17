Late TCU Run Dooms Lady Raiders

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Tech Lady Raider Basketball squad dropped a heartbreaker to TCU, 78-70, on the road on Wednesday night.

The Lady Raiders move to 10-6 on the season, 1-4 in Big 12 play. TCU earned its second Big 12 win of the season.

Both teams battled back and forth through the first quarter, but the Lady Raiders took an 18-14 lead after 10 minutes of action. Went on a 9-3 run late in the second quarter to build a seven-point lead. The Horned Frogs tried to chip away, but sophomore Sydney Goodson hit a layup at the buzzer to push the Lady Raiders to a five-point lead heading into the half.

TCU opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run, cutting the Lady Raiders 10-point lead down to one with 5:19 left in the period. Texas Tech took advantage of an 8-0 run to extend their lead to seven heading into the final quarter.

However, TCU wouldn’t let off the gas as the Horned Frogs outscored the Lady Raiders, 31- 16, in the final quarter to take over the lead and clinch the 78-70 win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Texas Tech: The Lady Raiders had two players reach double figures in scoring, including Brittany Brewer’s team-leading 27 points and 11 rebounds. Chrislyn Carr followed with 19 points of her own and a career tying seven assists. Sydney Goodson also posted a career high eight assists in the contest.

TCU: Four TCU players reached double figures, led by Kianna Ray who had 24 against Tech. Amy Okonkwo followed with 16 points of her own.

QUICK HITS

· The Lady Raiders move to 10-6 on the season, 1-4 in Big 12 play.

· This was the 53rd meeting between Texas Tech and TCU. The Lady Raiders move to 42-11 all-time against the Horned Frogs.

· The Lady Raiders outrebounded the Horned Frogs 45-38.

· Junior forward Brittany Brewer led the team with 27 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season and 12th of her career.

· Freshman point guard Chrislyn Carr scored 19 points and tied a career high seven assists in the contest. She has scored 19+ points in 12 straight games.

· Sophomore guard Sydney Goodson recorded a career high eight assists in the game.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders return to United Supermarkets Arena to host Kansas State on Saturday at 3 p.m. The game is set to air on FOX Sports Southwest. Next Wednesday, The Lady Raiders travel to Morgantown, W.V. to face West Virginia. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. (CT).

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)