MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Texas Tech women’s basketball team dropped to 9-12 overall and 2-8 in Big 12 play with an 82-75 loss to Kansas State Saturday.

Wildcat star Ayoka Lee, who TTU held to 12 points in the schools’ last meeting, got loose for 31 points and seven rebounds Saturday.

The Lady Raiders went down 15-4 early but battled back to tie the game up in the second quarter. They kept the game within striking distance in the second half, but were never able to wrestle the lead away from the Wildcats.

Texas Tech shot the ball well, making 56.2 percent of its shots from the field. But the Lady Raiders turned the ball over 19 times, including six steals by Wildcat guard Jaelyn Glenn.

Vivian Gray poured in 36 points for her highest-scoring game of the season, but only one of her teammates managed double figures.

The Lady Raiders will host Texas next on Wednesday.