Lexi Gordon enters the transfer portal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech has confirmed to Red Raider Nation that Lady Raider senior guard Lexi Gordon has put her name into the transfer portal.

After transferring in from UConn, the rising senior averaged 13 points and just over six rebounds per game this past season, earning Big 12 Player of the Week after a 31 point performance against UTSA.

Despite entering the portal, Gordon is not guaranteed to leave Lubbock, as she is still open to staying at Texas Tech, according to a Red Raider Nation source.