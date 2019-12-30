Lexi Gordon named Big 12 Player of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lexi Gordon was rewarded for her impressive performance Sunday, garnering Big 12 Player of the Week honors.

Gordon scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Lady Raiders’ lone game last week, helping Texas Tech dominate Texas-San Antonio 115-58.

Sunday was Gordon’s fifth game of the season, as she recently became eligible after transferring from UConn. She is averaging 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, proving to be a key cog off the bench for Marlene Stollings.

After acing their non conference schedule, the Lady Raiders will be playing some tougher games as Big 12 play begins. First up is Iowa State Friday night at United Supermarkets Arena.

