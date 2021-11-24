Linebacker Dimitri Moore transfers to Texas Tech

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Vanderbilt linebacker Dimitri Moore plays against Northern Illinois in an NCAA college football game in Nashville, Tenn. Moore is the team’s top returning tackler, and has announced he will play his final season rather than opt out. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Missouri State and Vanderbilt linebacker Dimitri Moore announced a commitment to transfer to Texas Tech Wednesday.

Moore attended Cedar Hill High School, where he played for Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire. He is the fourth Cedar Hill player to commit to Texas Tech since McGuire took over.

He spent the 2021 season at Missouri State, but appeared in just six games. He totaled 11 tackles and recovered a fumble in that time.

At Vanderbilt, Moore was on the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2018. He followed that up with 99 tackles in 2019, the fourth-most in the SEC.