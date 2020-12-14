Linebacker Riko Jeffers announces return to Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s Riko Jeffers (6) during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech linebacker Riko Jeffers will return to the Red Raiders for the 2021 season, he announced Monday.

Jeffers emerged as one of the leaders on the defense in 2020. He battled injury at times, but still totaled 58 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss on the year.

Over his four-year career, Jeffers has 227 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. After the 2019 season, he was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Jeffers was a senior in 2020, but is permitted to return to school because the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to fall athletes.

Colin Schooler, another star senior linebacker for Texas Tech, announced Friday that he is also returning to school. With Monday’s news, TTU’s dynamic linebacker trio of Schooler, Jeffers and Krishon Merriweather will all be back in 2020.

