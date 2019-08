AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 24: Justin Stockton #4 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders gives a stiff arm to Kris Boyd #2 of the Texas Longhorns in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech running back Justin Stockton has signed with the Detroit Lions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

OFFICIAL: We have signed free agent RB Justin Stockton and released WR Deontez Alexander.



— Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 26, 2019

Stockton was with the team earlier in training camp and was on the team’s practice squad last season.

Stockton rushed for 233 yards and a touchdown for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football in the spring before the league disbanded.