KANSAS CITY, Missouri — No. 5 TCU stormed back from a 20-point deficit to knock No. 4 Texas out of the Big 12 Tournament Thursday.

The Horned Frogs trailed by 18 points at halftime, but outscored Texas 43-20 in the second half. They won the game 65-60.

TCU’s Damion Baugh scored 17 points in the victory. Timmy Allen led Texas with 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Longhorns went on a 20-1 run at the end of the first half and led by as many 20 points before halftime, but TCU countered with an 18-4 run in the second half. The teams were tied 60-60 heading into the final minute, where TCU outscored Texas 5-0.

TCU will move on to face the winner of West Virginia and Kansas. Texas turns its focus towards the NCAA Tournament.

Longhorn coach Chris Beard has now gone one-and-done in each of the last two Big 12 tournaments. In 2021, his Red Raiders lost to his future school, Texas.