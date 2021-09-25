Longhorns thrash Red Raiders 70-35 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Through three games, Texas Tech’s tackling and run defense had been the team’s biggest strengths. Against Bijan Robinson and the Texas Longhorns Saturday, that came to a screeching halt.

The Longhorns rushed for 303 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns, thrashing the Red Raiders 70-35.

Robinson got started early, catching a pass on fourth down and going 38 yards into the end zone on the game’s opening drive. That was the first of six touchdowns the Longhorns would score in the first half.

One of those touchdowns came on the defensive side of the ball when UT defensive back Josh Thompson stepped in front of a Tyler Shough pass and returned it 27 yards for a score. That was the last pass Shough would throw. He went to the locker room after that play and was replaced by Henry Colombi.

The score was 28-7 by the time Colombi took over and the Longhorns continued to build on their healthy lead. While Robinson and the Texas ground game gashed the Red Raiders, Quarterback Casey Thompson was efficient under center.

Thompson had time in the pocket and rarely missed when one of his receivers came open. He finished the game with 303 yards on 23 passes and six touchdowns, one of which came on a rush.

When Longhorn receivers and running backs had the ball in their hands, the TTU defense had immense trouble bringing them down. The team’s tackling had been a strength through non-conference play, but it was a disaster Saturday. Red Raiders missed tackles left and right, allowing heaps of long gains.

The Longhorns scored touchdowns on nine of their 11 drives. One stop came on a Dadrion Taylor-Demerson interception. The other came on Texas’s last series of the game.

There aren’t many silver linings in an 35-point loss, but Henry Colombi did show off a pretty deep ball after he replaced Shough.

The former Utah State quarterback threw three touchdowns 40 yards or longer — and none of them came to Erik Ezukanma. Colombi hit Myles Price, Loic Fouonji and Kaylon Geiger for his touchdowns. The three plays combined to total 184 yards. Ezukanma was held relatively quiet, with 56 yards on seven catches.

Tahj Brooks, the leading Red Raider rusher on the season, was not available for Saturday’s game. SaRodorick Thompson — in his second game back from a shoulder injury — had a full workload, but gained just 54 yards on his 16 carries.

Texas Tech started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2017, but that start is now squarely in the rearview mirror. The Red Raiders struggled in every facet of the game Saturday. They must bounce back quickly, with nothing but more Big 12 tests ahead of them.