Longtime Texas Tech football assistant coach Carlos Mainord dies at 77

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech football assistant coach Carlos Mainord died Monday at the age of 77, a Texas Tech official confirmed.

Mainord was the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator under Spike Dykes from 1987-1992, according to Texas Tech’s website. He was re-hired in 2004 as the safeties coach under Mike Leach.

In total, he had four stints at Texas Tech spanning from 1968 to 2009.

Mainord also coached in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and St. Louis Rams.

