LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech freshman Tracer Lopez is among the 101 shortstops on the initial 2023 Brooks Wallace Award watch list announced by the College Baseball Foundation this week.

Lopez has started 30 games, helping turn 20 of the teams’ 39 double plays this season. The Rosebud native has 83 putouts, 97 assists, nine errors, and a .938 fielding percentage.

Lopez is currently hitting .300 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, and 17 runs batted in.

He is one of seven Big 12 shortstops to make the watch list.

The award honors the nation’s top shortstop and will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year. It is named in honor of former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.