Los Angeles Dodgers select Clayton Beeter with No. 66 pick of MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES — Texas Tech pitcher Clayton Beeter was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with pick No. 66 of Thursday’s MLB Draft.

Before turning pro, Beeter pitched two seasons for Texas Tech, putting up a 2.81 ERA and 73 strikeouts in just 40.1 innings. He throws his fastball as hard as 98 miles per hour and has an effective curveball. Those two pitches make him a promising professional prospect.

Beeter came to Texas Tech from Birdville High School in Colleyville Texas. He redshirted in 2018 – his first season on campus – and was used as the team’s closer as a freshman in 2019.

In 20.2 innings, he recorded eight saves and struck out a remarkable 40 batters. He did struggle with control, walking 20 hitters and throwing eight wild pitchers. Still, he was named a Freshman All-American by College Baseball Newspaper and Baseball America.

Tim Tadlock moved Beeter to the rotation for the 2020 season and he pitched well, giving up five earned runs in 21 innings before the campaign was cut short due to COVID-19. Beeter also vastly improved his control, cutting his walk total to four while still striking out 33 batters.

Beeter struggled against Tennessee in his second start of the 2019 season, allowing four runs in four innings, but was dominant in his three other starts. He held Florida Atlantic hitless in five innings and struck out 12 Rice players in his final start.

The Dodgers selected Beeter with the final pick of the Competitive Balance Round B, which is in between the second and third rounds of the draft.