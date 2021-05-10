Louisiana transfer Mylik Wilson commits to Texas Tech

Louisiana Lafayette guard Mylik Wilson (13) advances the ball up court against TCU during an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s basketball landed a commitment from former Louisiana guard Mylik Wilson, he announced on social media Monday.

Wilson played two seasons for the Ragin’ Cajuns before entering the transfer portal, and most recently averaged 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in 2020-21.

He is a productive player on the defensive end as well, posting two steals and a block per game last season.

Wilson was the Sun Belt Conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2019-20, when he scored 11.5 points per contest.

Mark Adams has now added six new players to Texas Tech’s roster since he took over as head coach. Wilson joins East Los Angeles College forward KJ Allen, Trinity Christian HS (Lubbock) guard Ethan Duncan, Dallas Baptist guard Chandler Jacobs, Winthrop guard Adonis Arms and Hampton guard Davion Warren as new Red Raiders.