LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will play its annual spring game at Lowrey Field at PlainsCapital Park due to ongoing construction at Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is slated for noon on April 22, with television coverage provided via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Texas Tech will offer free admission for all fans to PlainsCapital Park. Additional details regarding game format and fan events will be announced in the weeks leading up to the Spring Game.

The Spring Game will be the only open practice of the spring schedule and rounds out 15 spring practices for the Red Raiders under McGuire, who will follow a similar Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday workout format beginning March 21. Texas Tech’s only Friday practice will be on April 7, due to the Easter holiday weekend.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communication Department contributed to this report.)