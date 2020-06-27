LSU safety Eric Monroe transfers to Texas Tech

LSU safety Eric Monroe (11) during an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former LSU safety Eric Monroe announced Saturday that he is transferring to Texas Tech.

Monroe spent four seasons in Baton Rouge before transferring, redshirting once. He won a national title with LSU last season.

As a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play immediately and could challenge for the starting safety spot vacated by Douglas Coleman.

Monroe did not see much of the field on defense with LSU, accumulating just 21 tackles in his time there. He was most productive as a redshirt freshman in 2017, making 14 tackles and breaking up two passes.

At North Shore High School in Houston, Monroe was a highly regarded prospect. He was the No. 55 overall player in the class of 2016 and the No. 3 safety, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He chose LSU over Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas and a host of other schools.

Matt Wells has made several additions through the transfer portal this offseason. Monroe joins Alabama running back Chadarius Townsend, Wofford offensive lineman Josh Burger and others in choosing to transfer to Texas Tech.