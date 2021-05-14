Lubbock named potential site for regional round of NCAA Baseball playoffs

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park was named a potential host site for the regional round of the NCAA Baseball playoffs, the NCAA announced Friday.

The NCAA named 20 predetermined potential host sites for the regional round. Sixteen of those 20 will be chosen to host games.

The NCAA will allow up to 50 percent capacity at the regional sites, according to a news release. The exact capacity will vary by site.

Designation for predetermined sites will not affect the selection or seeding of teams in the tournament, the NCAA said.

The 16 sites will be revealed May 30, and the bracket and pairings for the tournament will be announced the next day.