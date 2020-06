DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 16: Relief pitcher Chad Bettis #35 of the Colorado Rockies delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field on September 16, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. Bettis earned the win as the Rockies defeated the Cardinals 6-2. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Chad Bettis, longtime Rockies pitcher now with the New York Yankees, said he will retire from baseball.

“Today I am walking away from the game with my head held high, knowing that I pushed my body as far as it could go physically,” Bettis said.

Bettis was a former Texas Tech pitcher who signed a contract with the Yankees in February 2020.

Bettis was born in Lubbock and went to Monterey High School. He pitched for Texas Tech in 2008 and 2009.