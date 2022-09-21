LUBBOCK, Texas – After being named the top-ranked player in the PGATOUR U Rankings, Texas Tech senior golfer Ludvig Aberg has climbed to the top of the World Amateur Golf Rankings.



On the backs of his top-three finish at the season opening Frederica Cup, Aberg jumped two spots to become the first player in program history to be ranked No.1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.



Just last week, the Swede was named the No. 1 player in the PGATOUR U Rankings, which ranks the top senior college players in the country.



The 2022 Ben Hogan Award winner, Aberg was also selected to the Fred Haskins Award Watch List earlier this month. A three-time All-America selection, Aberg was just the third European-born Hogan Award winner, joining Vikotr Hovland (Oklahoma State) and John Rahm (Arizona State).



The Red Raiders return to action on next Monday (Sept. 26) for the Inverness Intercollegiate hosted by the University of Toledo at the Inverness Club. The two-day event runs from Sept. 26-27. The final round of the event will appear on ESPN3 and live results will be available on GolfStat.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)