HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg leads by seven strokes heading into the final round of the Big 12 Championship after carding a 7-under, 63 Tuesday at Prairie Dunes Country Club.
The mark was the lowest Big 12 round in program history and tied for the lowest round at the Big 12 Championship.
Aberg’s bogey-free round helped the Red Raiders move into second place (+9) in the team standings heading into Wednesday’s final round. The defending champion Oklahoma (-2) leads by eleven strokes.
Big 12 Men’s Championship Leaderboard
- Oklahoma (-2)
- Texas Tech (+9)
- Texas (+12)
- Oklahoma St. (+16)
- TCU (+18)
- Kansas (+32)
T7. Kansas St. (+39)
T7. Baylor (+39)
9. West Virginia (+40)
10. Iowa State (+49)