HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg leads by seven strokes heading into the final round of the Big 12 Championship after carding a 7-under, 63 Tuesday at Prairie Dunes Country Club.

The mark was the lowest Big 12 round in program history and tied for the lowest round at the Big 12 Championship.

Aberg’s bogey-free round helped the Red Raiders move into second place (+9) in the team standings heading into Wednesday’s final round. The defending champion Oklahoma (-2) leads by eleven strokes.

Big 12 Men’s Championship Leaderboard

Oklahoma (-2) Texas Tech (+9) Texas (+12) Oklahoma St. (+16) TCU (+18) Kansas (+32)

T7. Kansas St. (+39)

T7. Baylor (+39)

9. West Virginia (+40)

10. Iowa State (+49)