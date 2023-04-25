HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg leads by seven strokes heading into the final round of the Big 12 Championship after carding a 7-under, 63 Tuesday at Prairie Dunes Country Club.

The mark was the lowest Big 12 round in program history and tied for the lowest round at the Big 12 Championship. 

Aberg’s bogey-free round helped the Red Raiders move into second place (+9) in the team standings heading into Wednesday’s final round. The defending champion Oklahoma (-2) leads by eleven strokes.

Big 12 Men’s Championship Leaderboard

  1. Oklahoma (-2)
  2. Texas Tech (+9)
  3. Texas (+12)
  4. Oklahoma St. (+16)
  5. TCU (+18)
  6. Kansas (+32)

     T7. Kansas St. (+39)

     T7. Baylor (+39)

      9. West Virginia (+40)

      10. Iowa State (+49)