Ludvig Aberg makes final watch list for Fred Haskins Award

Texas Tech sophomore golfer Ludvig Aberg is one of the 11 collegiate golfers who made the final watch list for the Fred Haskins Award. This award goes annually to the most outstanding male collegiate golfer in the nation.

Congrats to Ludvig Aberg for being named to the @TheHaskinsAward final watch list!



Aberg is coming off a top five finish at the Albuquerque regional, where he shot a nine under as part of a Texas Tech team that won the event and advanced to the NCAA Championships.

He is also the fifth ranked male amateur golfer in the world.

The Red Raiders will tee off at the NCAA Golf Championship on May 28th at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.