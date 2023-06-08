TORONTO – Former Texas Tech star Ludvig Aberg was named Big 12 Golfer of the Year on Thursday, but it probably won’t be the first thing he’ll remember from the day.

Aberg made his professional debut, shooting a 3-under, 69, at the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

The inaugural PGA TOUR University winner began his round on the back nine and earned his first professional birdie on the par 5, 12th hole. He would birdie the final three holes of his front nine to make the turn at 4-under par.

After dropping his first career shot on No. 1 and another bogey on six, Aberg bounced back with a birdie on the par 5, 7th hole to get back to 3-under on the day.

He heads into Friday’s second round tied for 14th, two shots off the lead.

Aberg will tee off tomorrow at 11:59 a.m. (CT) with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton.