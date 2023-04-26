HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg cruised to his second straight Big 12 Championships individual title Wednesday at Prairie Dunes Country Club.

The Red Raider senior shot a 1-under 69 in Wednesday’s final round to finish with a Big 12 Championship record 15-under for the tournament to win by eight strokes and become the first back-to-back winner in conference history.

Aberg separated from the field with a bogey-free 7-under 63 on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders finished third as a team at 21-over for the tournament, which was won by Oklahoma (-1).