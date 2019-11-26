Ludvig Aberg wins Sun Bowl All-America Golf Classic

EL PASO, Texas — Texas Tech freshman Ludvig Aberg held off the field with a 1-over final round to win the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic by four strokes on Tuesday at the El Paso Country Club.

Aberg recorded three birdies in the final round to hold off Matthias Schmid, who finished second at 9-under.

Aberg’s win adds to a successful fall season that includes individual wins by Sandy Scott (The Carmel Cup) and Andy Lopez (Iverness Intercollegiate) and team tiles at the Carmel Cup, Inverness and Big 12 Match Play.

The Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic is one of the premier amateur golf tournaments in the country. Some of golf’s brightest stars have traveled to El Paso to compete in the tournament since its inaugural year in 1974.

Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Davis Love III, Justin Thomas, Notah Begay and Jerry Pate are just a handful of past participants who went on to have successful PGA careers. College All-America Golf Classic Alumni have combined to win 53 major championships and have earned over $2 billion in career earnings.

Aberg and the No. 1-ranked Red Raiders will return to competition in the collegiate season on Feb. 6 at the Amer Ari in Kona, Hawaii.

