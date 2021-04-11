Mac McClung declares for NBA Draft, enters transfer portal

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) and LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

LUBBOCK, Texas — In a tweet Sunday, Texas Tech guard Mac McClung said his focus would be on preparing for the NBA Draft, and that he was entering the transfer portal.

“Red Raider Nation, Although things have changed my love and appreciation for you guys remain the same. Lubbock is a very special place and I thank everyone for letting me be a part of it. My main focus now is getting ready for the up-and-coming NBA draft, while going through this process I will be in the transfer portal,” the tweet read.

McClung transferred to Texas Tech from Georgetown ahead of the 2020-21 season to play for Chris Beard. He led the team in scoring at 15.5 points per game last year.

Since Mark Adams was announced as TTU’s new head coach, several players, including forwards Kevin McCullar and Marcus Santos-Silva, have been confirmed to be coming back.

Texas Tech announced Saturday that guard Kyler Edwards would leave the program.

