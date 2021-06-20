Mac McClung flashes athleticism at G-League Elite Camp

Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) guards against Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech fans saw firsthand how athletic Mac McClung is last season, and he proved it to NBA scouts Sunday with some remarkable testing scores in the NBA G-League Elite Camp.

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, McClung posted a vertical leap of 43.5 inches, which would be the seventh-highest in the history of the NBA Draft Combine.

Givony also said McClung ran the 3/4 court sprint in 2.94 seconds, the fastest time since 2001.

In addition to the testing, McClung played in a 5-on-5 game against other prospects. He scored 11 points and had two rebounds in 19 minutes.

McClung declared for the NBA Draft after one season at Texas Tech, in which he averaged 15.5 points per game.