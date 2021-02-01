Mac McClung named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) and LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Mac McClung was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Monday following a 30-point outing at West Virginia and last-minute heroics that helped the No. 13 Red Raiders pull off a comeback victory against LSU.

Over the two games, McClung combined for 52 points. He contributed on the defensive end with four steals and only turned the ball over a total of three times.

McClung had 24 points in the second half alone against the Mountaineers, but Texas Tech’s defense faltered late, allowing WVU to steal a 88-87 win.

Against LSU, Texas Tech trailed by seven points heading into the final minute, but McClung made consecutive 3-pointers and stole an inbounds pass, which led to a go-ahead layup by Terrence Shannon Jr. Texas Tech won the game 76-71.

On the season, McClung is averaging 17.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is shooting 44.4% from the field and 36% from 3-point range.

This is McClung’s first Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award. He won the conference’s Player of the Week honor on January 18. Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham has won the Newcomer of the Week award award three times, the most in the conference.

The Red Raiders’ next game is Monday at 8:00 p.m. against No. 9 Oklahoma.