Mac McClung signs deal with Lakers

Texas Tech’s Mac McClung (0) dribbles the ball down the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Sam Houston State, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LOS ANGELES — Former Texas Tech guard Mac McClung signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after he went undrafted in Thursday’s NBA Draft, he confirmed on Twitter.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that McClung agreed to a training camp deal, so he will not be guaranteed a regular-season roster spot.

McClung played one season for Texas Tech after transferring in from Georgetown. He led the team in scoring at 15.5 points per game.

With Terrence Shannon Jr. opting to return to Texas Tech, McClung was the Red Raiders’ only draft prospect.